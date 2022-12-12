CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Economic Development Corporation has hired Jeff Meredith as its first CEO.
Meredith will begin on Jan. 9. He previously spent 10 years as executive director of the Monett Chamber of Commerce and six years at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We are very excited to have Jeff lead the CEDC into this new era of Carthage’s economic development efforts,” chairman Stan Schmidt said in a statement. “Since the city leaders asked the CEDC to take on the economic development efforts on behalf of the city, the board has invested significant time developing a strategy and plan of work. We are fortunate to have a person of Jeff’s caliber to lead in the implementation of that strategy.
“The CEDC has been quietly helping Carthage businesses and industries since the 1990s. However, this is a new direction for us. We see many great things happening in Carthage and want to position the CEDC, under Jeff’s leadership, to be at the forefront of the city’s economic development efforts and provide help and resources to the other entities working to make our city great," he said.
Meredith has completed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute of Organization Management and the University of Oklahoma's Economic Development Institute. He recently earned his master's of business administration from Northwest Missouri State University.
