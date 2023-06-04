CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Community Foundation and the associated Ruth I. Kolpin Family Fund have given over $100,000 to 27 groups during their spring of 2023 round of grant awards.
The Carthage Community Foundation has given out $9.5 million in grants to community groups since 1999, and this was the first grant round that included the Kolpin Family Fund, which had been an independent fund since 2001.
In 2022, the family agreed to let the Community Foundation of the Ozarks manage the investments of the Kolpin Family Fund’s endowment while continuing to advise on how the proceeds will be awarded in grants.
Community Foundation
The Carthage Community Foundation awarded 15 grants totaling almost $51,000 to agencies in five categories.
Under health and human service grants:
• The Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, located in Joplin, received $4,500 for medication and lab assistance for Carthage residents.
• The Carthage Crisis Center received $5,000 for dorm room enhancements.
• The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties received $5,000 for a social service project.
Under education and youth service grants:
• Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri received $2,620 for its “Keeping Connected” program.
• Bright Futures of Carthage received $5,000 to fund back-to-school backpacks.
• Fair Acres Family Y received $2,500 for new life jackets.
• Fostering Hope, of Carl Junction, received $5,000 for cribs and beds under its Sweet Dreams program.
• The Carthage Area United Way received $600 for strategic planning.
Under the arts, culture, history and community beautification grants:
• The Boots Court Foundation received $5,000 for neon on its new visitors center.
• Vision Carthage received $3,600 for program support.
Under the food and nutrition grants:
• The Area Agency on Aging Region X received $1,795 for kitchen support.
• Carthage Crosslines Ministry received $1,730 for a new printer.
Under the Vivian Leon Funds for the Musical Arts grants:
• Pro Musica received $2,200 to bring the Neave Trio to the area for a performance.
• Connect2Culture received $4,000 to support the Brian Wood Piano Performance.
• The Heartland Opera Theatre received $2,200 to support its 25th season of performances.
Kolpin Family Fund
From the Ruth I. Kolpin Family Donor Advised Fund came 13 grants to area organizations supporting the Carthage Community, totaling almost $50,000.
• Vision Carthage received $5,800 to support its downtown vibrancy and sustainability project.
• The Jasper County 4-H received $3,000 for the George A. Kolpin Concession Stand at the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Municipal Park.
• The American Red Cross received $2,000 for home fire financial assistance.
• Bright Futures Joplin received $3,000 for its snack pack program.
• Boots Court Foundation received $8,000 for a project to renovate the roof of the back guest building.
• Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri received $2,525 for computer upgrades under its Byte by Byte program.
• Joplin NALA Read received $5,000 for its Student Success Program.
• Ozark Trails Council BSA received $3,000 for its Scouting Family Economic Relief Program.
• McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation received $5,000 for its Pink Ribbons Mammogram Program.
• Connect2Culture received $5,000 for operational support.
• Jasper County Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) received $2,800 for its Fostering Futures: Life Skills Program for Teens in Foster Care.
• The Family Self-Help Center Inc. received $5,000 for its Welcome Home and Welcome to Your Home Baskets.
Community Support Services of Missouri received $4,446.13 for its Baby Doll Circle Time social emotional curriculum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.