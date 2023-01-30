CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of Carthage’s largest motels was shut down by city inspectors last week after they discovered problems with the fire suppression system that posed a “life safety issue” to the public.
Carthage fire Chief Ryan Huntley said the city ordered the Quality Inn & Suites, 2701 Hazel St., closed and evacuated by 5 p.m. Wednesday after inspections noted a worsening series of problems over about two weeks that culminated in the Carthage fire marshal discovering problems with the sprinkler system.
“Wednesday is when a lot of it came to light,” Huntley said. “Our fire marshal went out to do an inspection, and at that time he had found the suppression system had some issues so that’s when he called me and the public works director and we went out and spoke with management. Without the fire suppression system being fully operational we just felt it was our responsibility not to let anybody sleep in there at night, so myself, the fire marshal and Zeb, we made the decision to talk to their corporate. We had a conference call with them, explained to them our concerns, and they agreed to shut it down.”
Huntley said the motel’s owners sent a management consultant to Carthage on Thursday to start finding vendors to make the repairs.
“He’s in agreement with us, and they’re working very hard to get all the life safety stuff up to standards,” Huntley said. “We told him when we felt comfortable with all the life safety stuff we’d come back and do our occupancy certificate and get them up and running as soon as we can.”
Mark Dunnweber, the manager called in to supervise the repairs, said it is owned by a company called CGC Carthage LLC and is managed by Global Corps Hotels, which called in Dunnweber’s consulting firm, Bryston.
Dunnweber said he’s working closely with Huntley, Fire Marshal Eli Maples and Carthage Public Works Director Zeb Carney to make sure the repairs meet city codes and the motel can be reopened as soon as possible.
Timeline
Huntley said firefighters at Carthage Fire Station 2 received a call about three weeks ago about problems at the Quality Inn.
Two firefighters went to the motel and found Sheetrock that had fallen from the ceiling in the room where the swimming pool is located.
After the firefighters sent pictures to Huntley, he called Carney.
“Ceiling tiles falling in is really none of my concern. That’s really public works, and they’re handling that,” Huntley said.
Carney said he and a building inspector went to the motel and ordered them to close the pool until repairs could be made. Carney said he also found another issue.
“There’s evidence there’s some mold, probably in the HVAC system in the rooms and the insulation in the ceiling above the second floor in that east wing where the fire suppression system had broke,” he said. “Then there’s some firewall breaches and deficiencies like that that need to be corrected, but nothing structurally where the building is going to fail.”
Then last week, Maples received another report of safety problems, so he scheduled an inspection for Wednesday.
Maples found that part of the fire suppression system in the attic had been shut down because of leaking.
“Once I had gotten about 10 minutes or 15 minutes into the inspection, I decided to call in Chief Huntley and Zeb Carney and said we have some real issues here, we need to get people involved,” Maples said.
Repairs
The city told the motel’s owner that they had to shut it down until repairs could be made, and the motel was closed by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Dunnweber said he was called came to Carthage on Thursday to assess the problems.
“We were not aware of the extent of what was going on, and I immediately came to the market to take a look myself personally,” he said Friday. “It was a breakdown between the hotel and ownership, and the ownership brought in a management company and myself to start looking at things. We’re working with the city, and I have nothing but positive things to say, between Eli and Zeb, the public works director, even the police department offering to help patrol the hotel while we go through this difficult time of getting things fixed. The whole city has come together to help us and we’re very grateful for their help and assistance.”
Dunnweber said the sprinkler system was back on line as of Friday and other repairs were being made this week. He said he didn’t know how long it would take to finish, but they’re working to reopen the motel as soon as possible.
“I’m hoping we’ll be at least partially open very very soon,” he said. “I don’t want to sound too optimistic because we want to do things right and by the book and make sure everything is safe.”
Dunnweber said the motel is scheduled for major renovations sometime later this year. He said Choice Motels, the franchiser for Quality Inn and other brands, requires that motels be remodeled and refreshed about every seven years.
“They come out and provide us with all the things they want renovated and changed,” Dunnweber said. “It happens for every hotel. We put together the timeline with them and get all the work done. This hotel is up for a renovation in 2023 because it’s been seven years since the hotel was purchased and renovated. We’re excited about that too. We want to get this back to being the crown jewel it was at one point, we want to have that again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.