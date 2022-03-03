CARTHAGE, Mo. — Pledges were down as businesses and people who normally donate to the Carthage Area United Way fund drive struggled during the pandemic, but because of one-time grants and other income, the agency was able to meet its goal of $300,000 raised for 2021-22.
Cheryle Finley, who co-chairs the 2021-22 fund drive, announced at a luncheon this week that the United Way has raised $304,157 since October 2021.
That money will be divided among 11 not-for-profit agencies that help people in the community: Art Feeds, the Ozark Trails Council of Boy Scouts of America, Carthage Crisis Center, Carthage Crosslines Ministries, Community Support Services/Early Learning Center, Children’s Haven, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, Jasper County 4-H, Lafayette House and the Salvation Army.
Finley said pledges were down, coming in at $227,411.93, or 76%, of the $300,000 goal.
“This year was a challenge.” Finley said. “It’s been a little difficult. We did not make our (pledge) goal this year, and that falls heavily on my shoulders. But I am grateful for those who did do their part and were able to contribute. I look at part of the 25% that we did not get as honestly, partially, people and businesses that just could not contribute. I think this was just a difficult year and they just couldn’t.”
She said federal COVID-19 assistance and some other grants were also brought in to bring the total up just over the $300,000 goal.
“I thank the people who applied for those because those were an added option for raising funds, so with that plus the money that was pledged, we were able to meet the goal that was set,” she said. “That was a big deal to have those extra options for us. They certainly did come at the right time for us at the right time, and we’re grateful for those. The theme this year was ‘Together We Achieve Greatness.’ and the together really is the key there because it does take everyone working together as a team.”
The United Way also recognized the volunteers who helped with the fund drive, including a special Spirit of Giving Award to Tyler Smith, who was departing after having served on the United Way board since 2015.
“Tyler served several roles on our board of directors, numerous volunteer hours and is diligently available to answer any questions that arise,” Finley said. “This award is given to the person or small business or large company that exemplifies the best that our United Way has to offer. Without their leadership and tireless efforts, the Carthage Area United Way would not be where it is today. The recipient of this award has made our United Way stronger and more effective. More importantly, the recipient of this award has made it possible to better serve the needs of our community and the surrounding area.”
Della Croft, Carthage United Way executive director, also presented Finley with an award for her service as fund drive chairperson.
“She has just given all of herself as campaign chair and all of her invaluable leadership this year,” Croft said. “Cheryle is so sweet, and she’s so good to work with, and she’s got the biggest giving heart I’ve ever known.”
