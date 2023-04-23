CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Elks lodges in Webb City and Joplin are teaming up to show local soldiers deployed overseas that they are not forgotten.
The Carthage VFW Post 2590, Webb City Elks Lodge No. 861 and Joplin Elks Lodge No. 501 have collected donations of snacks, toiletries, wet wipes and other items, and are sending dozens of boxes of goodies to the soldiers with the 294th Engineer Support Company, a Carthage-based unit that was deployed to Africa in January.
The unit will likely be away from home for about a year, and the groups wanted to make sure the soldiers know that people are thankful and grateful for their service.
“The Veterans of Foreign Wars, we’ve all been there," said Michael Juris, a veteran and commander of Carthage VFW Post 2590. "We know when you get out and about and you get out in some places and we just don’t have these necessities. When you’re deployed and you’re out there by yourself and sometimes a month can seem like an eternity. Just to get something from home — it could be cookies, it could be a letter, it could be a package — but when you get necessities like this, it really means a lot.
"It also lets the people over there know that we care, we’re here for them, we’re not jut going to sit here and let them be forgotten. I doubt this will be the only time this will happen, but it means a lot.”
The 294th Engineer Support Company is made up of more than 100 Missouri Army National Guard soldiers, many from the Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Neosho areas who are trained to operate heavy construction equipment, and build roads, bridges and buildings among other things.
They deployed to the Horn of Africa after a Jan. 4 ceremony in Carthage.
Others helping provide these gifts to the soldiers include Butterball of Carthage and the Joplin Family Worship Center, as well as other individual donors.
Ella McCoy, of Carthage, a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2590 Auxiliary, said she has a nephew who is deployed with the unit. McCoy said she contacted members of the unit on a website set up for that purpose and asked what the soldiers needed.
“We got a list back, and I just sent pictures to them of what we had, and I got a note back early this morning because their time zone is so different from ours, and they said, 'Thank you for thinking of us and we appreciate all the support,'" McCoy said. “It’s exciting to know that they’re going to be impacted as much as we are because it’s heartfelt.”
The items ranging from wet wipes, deodorant and other toiletries to beef jerky, candy and other snacks were spread out on tables in the Carthage VFW building in Carthage in preparation for packing and shipping to the soldiers.
About 10 volunteers from the two Elks lodges and from the VFW Auxiliary packed the items into dozens of U.S. Postal Service boxes.
Michele Daniels, a member of the Webb City Elks Lodge who works at the Carl Junction post office, said donations from a company called Bill’s Electric LLC covered the cost of shipping the items.
Jay White, a trustee with the Joplin Elks Lodge, said he’s a veteran and he knows that the soldiers who will receive these items will appreciate the sentiment.
“When I was in the service, I was gone for a year and a half, and to get something like this from home really means a lot to you,” White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.