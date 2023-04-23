More giving

Carthage VFW Post 2590 and the local Elks lodges are teaming up again later this year for Project Christmas in July, a program to give gifts to the veterans living at the veterans home at Mount Vernon.

Volunteers and donors give gifts worth between $25 and $30 to each veteran living at the home. The VFW will get a wish list from the home in a few weeks, and people can donate to the program or buy a gift by contacting Camilla Marshall or Carla Webb at the Carthage VFW, 16759 Inca Road, Carthage, MO 64836, or calling 417-358-1657.