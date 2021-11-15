PITTSBURG, Kan. — Catholic Charities has established an endowed fund with the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.
The fund was established with an initial contribution of $25,000. It will give individuals, businesses and foundations in the area a way to share in Catholic Charities' work with homeless prevention, household stabilization and domestic violence in Southeast Kansas, said Wendy Glick, executive director.
"Catholic Charities has been investing in Southeast Kansas since 1989 thanks to financial contributions from many generous donors," Glick said in a statement. "Until now, all contributions were used almost immediately to support our work. With the establishment of the endowed fund, prospective donors now have the option to invest in our work for the long term, creating a consistent revenue stream for future needs."
Contributions help cover operational costs not covered by grant funding, as well as additional client support, Glick said.
Catholic Charities serves 11 counties in Southeast Kansas. Two of its programs, Southeast Kansas Services and Supportive Services for Veteran Families, focus on homelessness and household stabilization.
A third program, SAFE Project, collaborates with the Kansas Department for Children and Families to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Additionally, Southeast Kansas residents have access to programs and services that Catholic Charities offers in the Wichita area, including counseling and immigration services.
"The vital services and resources Catholic Charities provides to Southeast Kansas communities cannot be overstated, and we are proud to assist them in ensuring long-term support for their mission," said Devin Gorman, executive director of the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas, in a statement.
