As part of its annual Truckloads of Treasures holiday giving campaign, CFI said it recently gave away more than $40,000 to 20 charities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including several organizations in Joplin.
The Joplin-based truck company began the tradition in 1993, and since then it has donated more than $920,000 to charities.
Greg Orr, CFI’s president, said in a statement that due to the pandemic, CFI avoided events such as in-person bake sales, chili cook offs and pie competitions in favor of a virtual donation platform. Employees had the opportunity to win prizes including gift cards for retailers such as Target, Amazon, Home Depot, Walmart and Bass Pro Shops, as well as other prizes purchased and donated by CFI's executive management team.
“We extended Truckloads of Treasures to a ten-week raffle ticket fundraiser and silent auctions,” he said. “I could not be more proud of our associates and their spirit of giving back to support important community charitable efforts, and in particular, direct support for those who are less fortunate. If there were ever a year in which we needed to come together over the holidays and bring a little joy, this is the year.”
The list of charities supported by CFI this year includes:
• Holy Joe’s Cafe. The all-volunteer nonprofit sends donated Keurig Green Mountain coffee to U.S. troops and stations in 70 countries.
• USA Wreaths Across America, a mission to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.
• USA Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit organization that trains trucks drivers to recognize and report instances of human trafficking.
• Home Depot Foundation, which works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans, trained tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities struck by natural disasters.
• Joplin Salvation Army shopping spree, supporting underprivileged children and elderly by fulfilling holiday wish lists.
• Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.
• Children's Haven.
• Area Agency on Aging.
• Camp Quality.
• Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
• Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 52.
• Joplin Humane Society.
