Joplin-based CFI is among seven Missouri truck carriers, logistics providers and freight shippers named winners of the 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award, the Environmental Protection Agency announced this week.
The awardees represent the top-performing, environmentally responsible SmartWay partners that demonstrate superior freight performance by saving fuel, shrinking greenhouse gas footprints and contributing to cleaner air, the EPA said. The voluntary SmartWay program helps companies measure, benchmark and improve freight transportation efficiency.
“For 17 years, the SmartWay Transport Partnership has worked with stakeholders in the freight industry to find innovative ways to reduce pollution from goods movement,” said Sarah Dunham, director of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, in a statement. “We commend the innovation, drive and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”
CFI is a repeat award winner through the program, said Randy Cornell, vice president of maintenance.
“CFI has always had a heart for our environment,” he said in an email to the Globe. “We actively work to reduce emissions by investing in and maintaining a modern fleet with the latest clean technology. From a planning perspective, our systems provide more efficient routing to reduce excess miles, which also means less wear and tear on equipment (and) roads and a streamlined day for our professional drivers.
“At CFI, our people drive what’s possible. This includes sustainable-specific training to equip our professional drivers with the skills to deliver better miles per gallon, and our technicians are experienced in modern fleet maintenance. Together, all these efforts combine to reduce our overall carbon footprint.
“CFI is environmentally conscious and will continue to maintain a modern, efficient fleet, provide sustainable training and do our part to protect the environment while keeping America moving,” he said.
A total of 72 awardees from across the U.S. and Canada were recognized during a virtual ceremony Wednesday. Since 2004, SmartWay partners have avoided emitting 143 million tons of carbon dioxide, 2.7 million tons of nitrogen oxides and 112,000 tons of particulate matter. They have also saved 335 million barrels of oil and more than $44 billion in fuel costs, the EPA said.
