MIAMI, Okla. — The Bartlett Co-op Association has been given the Oklahoma State Business Partnership Excellence Award by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
The award aims to recognize successful partnerships between higher education institutions and businesses.
The Bartlett Co-op Association, established in April 1950 in Bartlett, Kansas, is a patron-owned agriculture cooperative, with seven locations in Southeast Kansas and one location in Northeast Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma location, which serves farmers from the Big Cabin area, benefits the agriculture department at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, college officials said in a statement announcing the award. Over the years, the co-op has contributed to the growth of the department and its students.
A partnership has been established for co-op employees to attend classes at NEO and receive a certificate. NEO students, meanwhile, can participate in internships with the cooperative, which can transition into full-time jobs after graduation.
The co-op also provides financial support for agriculture students in need, college officials said. It has donated seed, equipment and fertilizer for NEO projects, and the agriculture department stores grain at the co-op facility, which students can tour as part of their educational experience.
"It is an honor and blessing for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M to partner with Bartlett Co-op," said Mary Booth, who chairs the agriculture department, in a statement. "Bartlett Co-op supports and elevates our agriculture program, providing internships, sponsorship to build the new NEO greenhouse, sponsorships for Aggie Day awards, and resources for crop research projects such as fertilizer and seed."
