PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas raised a record amount in donations paired with matching funds on Nov. 30, which was Giving Tuesday, a national day dedicated to giving and philanthropy.
The total raised was $223,190.37, foundation officials announced Tuesday. Community contributions were $176,190.37, and an additional $47,000 in matching funds was provided by the foundation and two community donors to organizations on a prorated percentage basis. In total, there were 276 area donors making contributions.
According to executive director Devin Gorman, last year's total amount was $204,235, consisting of $164,235 in community contributions plus $40,000 in matching funds. In 2019, community contributions totaled $109,984, he said.
"During the course of the pandemic, I believe there has been a greater focus on addressing community needs and supporting one another," Gorman said.
Contributions to the 31 participating organizations will go toward their endowed funds held at the foundation. Participating organizations this year were Angels Among Us, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Big Brutus, Catholic Charities, Chicopee Foundation, Children’s Advocacy Center, Family Resource Center, Food Security Fund (Wesley House), Franklin Community Park, Friends of the SEK Symphony, Frontenac Education Foundation, Healthcare Access for All (Community Health Clinic of Southeast Kansas), Homer Cole Community Center, J.L. Hutchinson League, Knights of Columbus Endowment Fund, Miners Hall Museum Foundation, Mount Carmel Foundation, Nightingale Endowment of the RJB Women’s Health Fund (PSU School of Nursing), Northeast USD 246 Education Foundation, Pittsburg Family YMCA, Pittsburg Mother to Mother Ministry, Pittsburg Public Library Foundation, PSU Foundation, SEK Humane Society, SEK Interlocal 637, SEK Women Helping Women: A Fairy Godmother’s Fund, St. Mary’s Colgan Catholic Schools, The Lord’s Diner, The Salvation Army, United Way of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas and USD 250 Educational Foundation.
"Match Day proved once again the incredible level of generosity we have in our community," Gorman said. "We appreciate the hundreds of generous individuals who gave to these wonderful organizations that provide vital services and support to our community every day."
Since the foundation's first Match Day in 2016, close to $1 million in total contributions and matching funds has been given in support of local nonprofits.
"It is incredible that over the course of six years our community has stepped up and assisted these local organizations with almost $1 million in funding, just on Match Day alone," Gorman said. "Each donor and every donation is an important part of our campaign's success.
"We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of so many Southeast Kansas citizens over the past 20 years," he continued. "Since our inception, the community foundation has awarded over $18 million in grants and scholarships."
