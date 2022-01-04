Joplin-based arts organization Connect2Culture has been chosen to participate in a special charitable giving campaign sponsored and funded by Target.
Target Circle is a loyalty program offered by Target Corp. through which participants have the ability to support local nonprofits.
Individuals can vote for C2C in Target Circle's community giving program through March 31. At the end of the 90-day campaign, the organization with the most votes receives the highest percentage of available donation funds.
“We’re asking our supporters to help us make the most of this incredible opportunity,” said Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture, in a statement. “Every vote counts to help us receive a portion of the available Target funds as we continue our mission to ignite a passion for the arts, culture and entertainment in the Joplin area.”
