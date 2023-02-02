NEOSHO, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council has purchased a building it is remodeling as a permanent home in Neosho.
The council hopes to have construction work at what was the Newton County Courthouse Annex at 107 N. Jefferson St. completed by the end of the month.
The Newton County Commission accepted a bid of $110,000 after the building had been on the market and vacant for four years.
The building was purchased from Branco Inc. in 2002 by the commission as an annex to house the juvenile court and the public administrator’s office and for extra storage.
The Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council is one of 19 regional planning commissions across Missouri. It offers grant assistance, consulting, meeting facilitation, comprehensive planning, transportation planning, environmental planning, mapping services, project management, program administration and other services across Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.
The council previously was based at Airport Drive and then at Carl Junction for more than 15 years, said Carrie Campbell, the council’s executive director. In 2020, the organization moved into the Newman Innovation Center in Joplin while looking for a permanent location.
From the Newton County Commission’s perspective, the sale of the building, which was initially listed for $200,000, was advantageous for the county and the council.
“The (HSTCC) representation of surrounding communities will allow insight and assistance to economic development, transportation planning, grant applications and consulting services,” the panel’s statement read. “Bringing in the HSTCC to Newton County will benefit the community and surrounding communities.”
For council staff, the building has multiple possibilities.
“We are currently in the process of renovating the space, creating a large conference room to house our quarterly meetings of all our elected community officials, as well as MoDOT, environmental and broadband planning meetings,” said Campbell. “In addition, we are creating a lab for our environmental planner to be able to test for lead and other contaminants in area waterways and watersheds.”
As work to renovate and update the building progresses, more partnerships are planned. Future plans for the upstairs will focus on training space. With potential workforce development grants, the council hopes to partner with local homeless shelters like Restoration for Life or Habitat for Humanity Neosho.
Plans also are in the works for evening classes for workers such as teacher aides, speech language pathologists and law enforcement.
“We are fully supported by both the city of Neosho and the Newton County Commission as we move forward,” Campbell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.