Corner Greer Architects of Joplin was recently awarded the 2020 Jeff & Carolina Neal Award from the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission. The award is given to those who have made significant contributions to historic preservation in Joplin developing and restoring/revitalizing buildings and property within the city's commercial corridors.
Projects for which CGA was recognized include:
• CGA and Craven Media, 714-716 Main St., completed 2012.
• The Orpheum Building at Sixth and Main streets, completed 2014.
• Franklin Technology Center at Memorial Education Center, Eighth Street and Wall Avenue, completed 2019.
• Two ongoing projects at Midwestern Interactive and Joplin Empire Market.
“Corner Greer’s efforts in developing and revitalizing buildings and property downtown since 2012 have made a tremendous impact on the amenities and visual appeal of Joplin buildings, workspaces and public-facing businesses," William Fischer said in a statement. He is chair of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission’s Policy, Procedure, & Promotion Subcommittee, which reviews nominations for the awards.
"The quality put into materials and design is apparent to anyone who has seen their work, such as the Orpheum Building restoration at Sixth and Main. Joplinites should be excited by Corner Greer’s ongoing work at Midwestern Interactive and the Empire Market."
The goal of the annual awards is to celebrate and recognize the efforts of individuals and groups who made significant contributions to historic preservation in Joplin. The program is composed of three awards, with public nominations opening each spring.
Because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19, JHPC has postponed its 2020 public awards presentation until next year’s awards presentation.
For more information, contact JHPC chair Jill Sullivan at 417-623-7953 ext. 1041 or jhsullivan@postartlibrary.org.
