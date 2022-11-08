NEVADA, Mo. — Students in the organizational leadership degree program at Cottey College will host a REAL Talk event at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be offered in person and accessible via livestream.
Senior capstone students will reflect on and share their most important leadership lessons in the style of a TED Talk.
Students participating and their topics are Maraki Berhe, "Facilitating Change in Times of Uncertainty"; Sydney Elliott, "Conflict Resolution: Compromise and Collaboration"; Dharma Hopkins, "Reframing: A Better Understanding"; Bronwyn Reagan, "Gathering Your Resources: The Surprising Ways to Network"; and Mamie Watt, "The Growth and Adaptation of School Spirit."
Admission is free and open to the public. To watch online, go to cottey.edu/real-talk.
