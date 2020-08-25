CARTHAGE, Mo. — County commissioners voted Tuesday to prepay $5.9 million of the financing for the recently constructed Jasper County Juvenile Services Center in Joplin.
The justice center was completed in April 2019 at a cost of about $10 million.
On Tuesday, commissioners acted on the advice of the county's bond underwriter, L.J. Hart & Co. of St. Louis, to pay down the debt. It will save the county $315,000 in future interest expenses because the current interest earnings on the county's construction funding account are low, according to commissioners. Funding comes from the revenue generated by a quarter-cent capital improvements sales tax county voters approved in 2016 for the project. The center was financed by a lease-purchase arrangement.
"When we originally issued this financing, the commissioners were eager to try to pay it off early if excess funds were available," said Darieus Adams, the Western District commissioner. The prepayment not only saves $315,000 of interest but also shortens the final maturity date of the financing for the center by three full years, Adams said in a statement issued by the county.
John Bartosh, presiding commissioner, supported the prepayment on the lease-purchase, saying in a statement: "In our county, we have an extensive list of facilities improvements that need to be addressed and I am glad the commission is pursuing this action in order to repay our existing debt faster and provide the opportunity to accomplish the jail expansion, Joplin Courts Building and Carthage courthouse improvements."
Jasper County voters last year approved an extension of the sales tax from 2023 to 2038 to fund additional county building projects.
"It is very important that we be proactive in the planning process by taking advantage of the interest benefits and short-term call features (of the lease-purchase arrangement) whenever possible," said Tom Flanigan, the Eastern District commissioner.
Those will amount to about $50 million with $5 million funding a project to remodel part of the interior of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage, $10 million to expand the Jasper County Jail, and $35 million to build a new Joplin Courts Building that will take in additional property from Sixth to Seventh streets across Pearl Avenue from the existing structure.
Work is underway on the courthouse remodeling and the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin.
