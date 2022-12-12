Crumbl Cookies will open Friday at its new Joplin location, 430 S. Geneva Ave., Suite 500.
The opening week menu will feature six of the more than 200 rotating flavors, which include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie.
Area customers will be able to order in person during the first five business days. Delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App and online at crumbl.com beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
Crumbl Cookies was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. The franchise now has more than 500 locations in more than 40 states.
The Joplin location is owned by Christian and Janci Jensen.
