In another turn of events in a monthlong dispute between the Carthage City Council and the city-owned Carthage Water & Electric Plant Board, the two announced that the utility panel would be reinstated at a future council meeting.
In what was called “a joint press release by the city of Carthage and the CW&EP board,” shared on Facebook around 12:30 p.m. Friday, the two groups said they had “resolved their differences.”
The text of the release:
“At the suggestion of the mayor, representatives of the city and the CWEP board have met. As a result, the parties have resolved their differences. There were some miscommunications which obviously got out of hand. The motion to remove is to be reconsidered and the present board will continue to serve out their present terms. There will be an open meeting where the issue will be addressed. In the meantime, the present CWEP board will continue to function and perform its duties. To be clear, both sides thought they were acting properly, but it is now clear that there was no violation of any ordinance by anyone.”
Bill Lasley, the attorney representing the the CW&EP board members said officials with the city and the utility have agreed not to comment on the situation beyond what was said in the press release.
Mayor Dan Rife did say that the council will reconsider the decision to remove the board at its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11.
Public reaction
This dispute brought the largest crowds in recent memory to Carthage City Council meetings, including the latest meeting on Tuesday, June 27, that was held at Carthage Memorial Hall and saw an estimated 375 people fill the building.
Bill Putnam, a former member of City Council and the utility board, commented at both meetings, saying at Tuesday’s meeting that he was “dumbfounded” that the council would remove the entire CW&EP board.
On Friday, Putnam said he was pleased that the two sides had come to terms.
“I’ve already texted the mayor and thanked him for this action,” Putnam said. “If it went down the way I hear that it did, I commend the mayor for getting the parties together and sitting down and working out their differences. I’m just disappointed that it didn’t happen three or four weeks ago. It sure would have saved a lot of upset if this is how it had gone in the beginning.”
Ed Barlow, a former Carthage council member, said he’s happy the two sides came together, but there are still questions.
“What was the reason for the 2 1/2 hour closed discussion?” Barlow said. “Why couldn’t we have had an open meeting about all this? Why did it take all of eight minutes to decide to get rid of this board? Why was it at one point the story was they broke the ordinance, then the story kind of switched to there were threats? All of those things, it doesn’t smell right at all. I’m not really out for blood at all, I just want some level of transparency here and we’re really getting nothing, which is not helping. We need the answers, but honestly this is a fantastic first step toward healing our town and I'm very much in support of it.”
Background
The dispute started in mid-May when the City Council Budget Committee asked the CW&EP board for more information on the methods used to set proposed salaries for fiscal year 2024 for every position in the utility and a list of those salaries.
The utility responded with a list of salaries for the fiscal year 2023. The utility said employees would receive a three percent cost of living increase and up to a three percent merit pay increase.
They said salary surveys by the the American Public Power Association and the American Water Works Association were used to set salaries.
The City Council’s Budget Ways and Means Committee voted on May 31 to approve the utility’s budget but delay implementation of employee raises until a salary study could be conducted, something that could take three to four months.
Between 70 and 80 employees of CW&EP, members of the utility board, utility management and supporters attended the council’s regular June 13 meeting in protest of the decision and the council reversed the budget committee’s action, reinstating the raises to take affect on July 1, the start of the next fiscal year.
Then in an emergency meeting held on June 15, the council voted 7-2 after a 2 1/2 hour closed session to remove the six members of the CW&EP board, saying the board was not following city ordinance when creating positions at the utility and setting salaries.
The city also said the board declined to provide information the council needed to complete its budget process.
Rife said at the time the city believed the board had not held votes on salaries in several years.
The utility board members responded with a press release saying they believed the council’s decision to remove them was unlawful and they continued to serve as the rightful CW&EP board.
Dueling press releases came out over the next week in which the city said threats were made and those threats were another reason the board was removed, and the board saying it didn’t believe that threats were made.
The next regular council meeting on June 27 was moved to Carthage Memorial Hall to accommodate a large crowd and an estimated 375 people attended.
After seven people spoke in favor of restoring the board, council member Tiffany Cossey made a motion to reconsider the June 15 decision.
City Attorney Nate Dally said the motion to reconsider would require a two-thirds majority to pass according to city code and the vote was 6-4, one vote shy of the seven votes needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.