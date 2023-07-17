CARTHAGE, Mo. — Chuck Bryant, general manager of Carthage Water & Electric Plant, was elected to a second three-year term on the board of directors of the American Public Power Association and will now serve in a top leadership role with that group.
The American Public Power Association is the voice of over 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people served by public utilities, and the 96,000 people the utilities employ, advocating and advising on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations.
APPA’s board is made of members who are nominated and elected by their peers in one of 10 regions. Bryant represents region 3, which covers Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.
John Twitty, current president and CEO of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, said he was glad to see Bryant appointed to the APPA Executive Committee.
“APPA is an incredibly important organization for advancing national energy policy and Chuck’s appointment to the board and executive committee is extremely significant for all Missouri municipal utilities,” Twitty said in a statement. “His extensive background and experience will prove to be a benefit to the organization and the selective nature of being appointed to the executive committee shows how highly regarded he is on a national level. We look forward to his leadership and are confident he will serve with the same energy and dedication with which he has always served us here in Missouri.”
The APPA board is made up of 30 members from across the country, with only 10 being selected to serve on the executive committee, which among other tasks, provides specific guidance for the APPA chief executive officer.
“This honor is less about me and more about the people I get to work with every day and a community like no other,” Bryant said in a statement. “I am proud to work on their behalf to advance efforts of public power throughout the country.”
Bryant said this election gives Carthage a seat at the table where decisions are being made about the future of the electric power industry that will impact millions of people for decades.
“I cover multiple states, it really gives us a voice on power policy and where this is heading,” Bryant said. “The decisions we make, they impact the community that we serve for the next 30, 40, 50 years. The stuff we’re working on today won’t be realized until 30 or 40 or 50 years from now, and I’m honored to be part of that solution process. It’s a very complex and rapidly changing industry, and what I hope happens is that I can shape policy that allows us to do things we need to do to meet the demands of the growing power supply in our part of the country responsibly and hopefully comes back and benefits the Carthage customers in the long run.”
Bryant has worked for CWEP for over 27 years and has served as its general manager since 2015. He is also active in leadership roles within Missouri’s state associations, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance and the Missouri Electric Commission.
