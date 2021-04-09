Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady, heavy rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.