Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.