Spire is extending the application deadline for its Missouri assistance program that helps residential customers who are financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Missouri residential customers with past-due balances who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss due to the pandemic have until June 30 to receive up to $400 toward their natural gas bills. Nearly 5,500 customers are already enrolled in the program.
If qualified, active Missouri residential customers who are enrolled in the program automatically receive a $100 credit toward their past-due balance on their Spire account. If a customer has a past-due amount older than 30 days, they can receive up to an additional $300 matched when they make payments to reduce their past-due balance by June 30. There is no income cap for the program.
“We are excited to have more time to help more customers,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri, in a statement. “Thousands of customers have signed up for this assistance program, but we believe there are more people who need support and we want to help.”
The program was originally scheduled to end on March 31, but with approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, Spire has twice extended the deadline.
Spire also has partnered with Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area to help weatherize eligible homes in Southwest Missouri that are served by the natural gas provider.
The weatherization program will provide a walk-through energy assessment of qualified homes of families with low to moderate incomes. Such assessments could result in energy savings of up to $247 annually, ESC officials said in a news release announcing the program.
For information about ESC's Spire weatherization program, call 417-781-4437 or email weatherization@escswa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.