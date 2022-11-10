Public judging will help decide the winners of the annual holiday window decorating competition being held this season by the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Downtown businesses are encouraged to participate by lighting and decorating their storefronts and/or windows. The theme this year is "March of the Toys." Winning businesses will be awarded trophies.
There are three categories of competition. Those are the best use of the theme, the best use of lights and the most creative. Winners will be selected based on the results of public online voting.
Public online voting will begin Thursday, Nov. 17, and continue through Friday, Dec. 16. Competition winners will be announced and awarded trophies at a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the lobby of City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.