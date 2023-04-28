NEOSHO, Mo. — Dusty Altman has seen traffic come and go on the Neosho square for 17 years, and he used to be able to set a watch to it.
From the windows of Sam’s Cellar, formerly owned by his stepfather, he would watch how cars cleared away from the square as soon as the courthouse closed, leaving behind scores of empty parking spots. The only ones filled were around the pizza place.
“Five o’clock would come around, and the square would clear out,” said Altman, now the owner of the restaurant. “There was nothing holding people except for us.”
That’s not the case anymore. A new crop of eateries has brought more customers to downtown after business hours, providing an economic draw that is affecting the square’s business identity.
Neosho’s downtown is now a dining destination, offering a variety of locally owned restaurants and other eateries. The new businesses are helping to drive traffic from other cities, with visitors finding more reasons to spend more time in the city.
Already attracted by existing features such as the High Ground Bike Preserve’s bike trails and other features at Morse Park, the restaurants give tourists a reason to prolong their visit, said Lauri Lyerla, director of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The square is really coming together as a place for more than the people who just work here, live here,” Lyerla said. “Now there are other reasons. We have had some of those draws for a long time, but there weren’t enough to keep people here for a full day.”
It wasn’t too long ago that Sam’s Cellar, Charley’s and The Clay Cup were the only eateries near the square.
Changes
Within the past year:
• Indian Springs Brewing Company and Briar and Thistle have collaborated for an evening dining experience, and the brewing company has added regular events such as trivia nights, comedians and musicians.
• A-Ray’s Desserts, a dessert lounge, offers a variety of sweet treats.
• Downtown Nutrition, a smoothie and juice bar, also offers a variety of teas, coffees, oatmeal bowls and waffles, all with health in mind.
• Spring Street Bar and Grill bills itself as “the steakhouse Neosho has been waiting for,” and offers standard restaurant fare including burgers and sandwiches. It also offers live music on weekends with hours of operation extending past midnight for night owls.
• East Side Social also offers pub entrees, including burgers, sandwiches and steaks.
Lyerla said the restaurants don’t try to compete with each other — they bring each other business, she said. People looking for a place to eat will usually go to areas where several restaurants are nearby, in case one is full.
“When the newest restaurants started to open, some asked me whether I think they will hurt the ones that are already there,” Lyerla said. “I would say no. We need them all here, because that makes the square a destination.”
Vintage look
The owners of Spring Street, who opened their restaurant near the end of 2022, didn’t set out to find a space on the square. But they were swayed by the vintage look of a renovated property.
“We were looking all around, including in other towns,” said co-owner Sabrina Sherwood. “The owner of this building took it down to the original brick walls, and we liked the look of it. This building fit what everyone was looking for, it just happened to be on the square.
Sherwood said she has been encouraged by the new surge of business. Since the restaurant’s opening, she and the others have been anticipating a slowdown in business, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Altman said Sam’s Cellar usually sees a slight dip whenever a new restaurant opens, but regular traffic always returns, he said. What’s great about this new surge is that the regulars are bringing new people with them.
“What’s happening is that a lot of our regulars are supporting both,” Altman said. “As each one opens, they attract their own followings that haven’t ever visited us yet.”
Altman said that Sam’s has seen an uptick in new customers coming from other areas such as Northwest Arkansas, Kansas City, Springfield and more. He’s hearing from customers renting apartments short-term through websites such as Airbnb.
And the restaurant has its own growth planned, Altman said — space on the first floor will soon be converted to a dining area.
More than food
The restaurants are helping attract other types of businesses, including retail sales.
In addition to leading the chamber of commerce, Lyerla and her daughter are working to get their business, The Rowe Boutique, in a spot that’s a block away from the square. Because of all the development, it is hard to find an open space these days, she said.
Recently, Sunshine Boutique has opened, and Miss Daisy’s Home and Decor Co. is working to open a location on the square.
Lyerla’s devotion to the square is rooted in her own family — as a child, the family business was located there.
“It’s my passion project, and I couldn’t be happier that we have people investing in their buildings,” Lyerla said. “They are not just buying and throwing a business in. They are investing millions in buildings close to being condemned. They are willing to put money in because they want to see it for their community.”
The seat of Newton County, Neosho’s downtown enjoys a few features not usually found close to similar squares — two parks, including the tucked-away treasure Big Spring Park and the sprawling Morse Park, are located less than a mile away.
Over the past few years, the city of Neosho has invested in Morse Park, including spending millions to develop the High Ground Bike Preserve, a series of bike trails and training courses. Volunteer groups have also developed attractions, such as an expanded disc golf course, and the city has started an opening day tradition for trout season.
The development has led to more business downtown, not just on weekday evenings but over the weekend as well, Lyerla said.
That makes the sight of after-hours traffic even more welcome to Altman — a nice change from the 5 o’clock exodus of the past.
“There are finally more establishments, more retail,” Altman said. “Now the whole square is full, and it’s a cool sight to see. What’s even cooler is the support from the community.”
