The Downtown Joplin Alliance has announced a passport stroll in downtown Joplin on Saturday.
The event, in recognition of Small Business Saturday, will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"Small Business Saturday is an important day for our downtown businesses, as it shines a light on the importance of shopping local and keeping your dollars in our own community," Lori Haun, executive director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, said in a statement. "We have a wide range of boutiques downtown and the holiday season is critical to their yearly success. Go visit them throughout the season, and then stop by one of our fabulous restaurants or bars."
The event will include seven downtown businesses that are offering treats, door prizes and deals as part of Small Business Saturday.
Stop by any of participating business during the four-hour window and grab a Small Business Saturday passport free of charge, get it marked at each stop, and then turn it in for the chance to win a gift basket.
Participating locations are:
• Blue Moon Boutique, 613 S. Main St.
• Blush Boutique, 611 S. Main St.
• Coley's Cookie Co., 901 S. Main St.
• Empire Market, 931 E. 4th St.
• Lennons, 124 S. Joplin Ave.
• Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St.
• Sophie, 531 S. Main St.
The passport, once completed, should be returned to Coley’s Cookie Co., Lennons or Empire Market. The drawing will be held on Saturday afternoon, and the winner can pick up the prize starting Tuesday at Empire Market.
Details: lori@downtownjoplin.com.
