The Downtown Joplin Alliance has been designated an affiliate Main Street America program.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 337 Main Street affiliate programs and their commitment to revitalizing their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America, in a statement. “During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns and lift up their communities.”
Main Street America programs in 2020 generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours, according to a news release.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance’s performance is annually evaluated by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
“It’s rewarding to receive the affiliate designation with Main Street America," Executive Director Lori Haun said in Joplin. "Our organization has been around for over 30 years, but the progress since aligning with the Main Street tenets has been remarkable. We look forward to continued growth both within our organization and throughout the downtown community.”
