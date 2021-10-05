The Downtown Joplin Alliance has named two new members to its board of directors: Luke Gibson, a commercial specialist with Glenn Group Commercial Real Estate, and Jaron Scott, pastor of a Joplin church.
Both began their terms in September.
Remaining members of the board of directors are Jeff Neal, Robert "Chad" Brueckner, Chelsea Conley, Melodee Colbert-Kean, Kristen Sheafer, Naomi Gonzales, Scott Sullivan, Doug Lawson, Virginia Laas, Thomas Walters, Cynthia Olmstead and Shawn Hull.
Applications for board members are accepted on an ongoing basis. Interested candidates should contact info@downtownjoplin.com for more information.
