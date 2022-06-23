The Downtown Joplin Alliance is seeking feedback from the community via two brief online surveys. The first survey is open to anyone in the region and the second is targeted for downtown business owners.
Responses to this survey will enable DJA to gather data from the community and aid in continued efforts to create a vibrant downtown.
The community survey can be found online at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=AuTaXwtvk0K2s0HLmFka2QTq8xabEiJElmM3ItmzVatUMzdNMkJPQ1dMSU41T0ExOFY4OEg1UzlaOS4u
The business owner survey can be found online at: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=AuTaXwtvk0K2s0HLmFka2QTq8xabEiJElmM3ItmzVatUNlg0R0dTRkYzTUpOWkZGM1ZORFY0RFlZVy4u
Lori Haun, executive director of the DJA, said in a statement: “Downtown is special for so many of us. It might be where you work, where you live, or where you go to create memorable experiences. Taking five minutes to complete this survey can help us enhance downtown for all.”
