Tickets are now available for the Downtown Joplin Alliance's inaugural downtown lofts tour, which is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
The tour will give participants a glimpse of what it's like to live downtown by showcasing historic properties available to rent or buy.
The lineup of buildings to visit will be completed closer to the tour date, but participants can expect to visit the Olivia Apartments, the Muir Building, the Independent Building, the Frisco Station Lofts, the Holcroft Building and the Pennington Lofts.
The tour will be in the style of an open house. Participants will see some units that are fully furnished and occupied, some that are under renovation and some where restoration has not yet begun, officials said.
"Downtown Joplin is undergoing a sea change in our housing opportunities. So many of our grand old buildings have been in the process of being restored to their original glory, but also adapted as apartments, lofts and condos for residential dwelling," said Ivy Hagedorn, programming and marketing director for the alliance, in a statement. "This downtown lofts tour is a rare opportunity for the community to see these spaces in all stages of development."
Tickets are $25 per person and will grant entry to all properties on the tour plus a guidebook. They can be purchased through a link on the alliance's website, downtownjoplin.com.
Separate tickets are available for a VIP rooftop reception to be held from 7 to 9 p.m. the same day on the roof of the Columbian Building at 418 S. Main St. Music from Andrew Pommert, cocktails and catered snacks will be provided.
Tickets for the rooftop reception are $75 apiece and must be purchased separately from tour tickets.
All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
