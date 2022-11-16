A space capsule powered in part by batteries from Joplin-based EaglePicher hurtled toward the moon Wednesday for the first time in 50 years, following a thunderous launch of NASA’s mightiest rocket in a dress rehearsal for astronaut flights.
No one was on board this debut flight, just three test dummies. The capsule is headed for a wide orbit around the moon and then a return to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in about three weeks.
After years of delays and billions in cost overruns, the Space Launch System rocket roared skyward, rising from Kennedy Space Center on 8.8 million pounds of thrust and hitting 100 mph within seconds. The Orion capsule was perched on top and, less than two hours into the flight, busted out of Earth orbit toward the moon.
“It was pretty overwhelming,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. ”We're going out to explore the heavens, and this is the next step."
The 322-foot Space Launch System is the most powerful rocket built by NASA, with more thrust than either the space shuttle or the Saturn V that carried men to the moon. The $4.1 billion test flight is set to last 25 days, roughly the same as when crews will be aboard. The space agency intends to push the spacecraft to its limits and uncover any problems before astronauts strap in.
EaglePicher, which has a long history of supplying batteries to NASA spacecraft, designed and manufactured silver-zinc batteries to power the flight termination system on the rocket. The flight termination system disables all propulsion elements of the rocket in case of a flight safety issue. EaglePicher also provided lithium-ion batteries to help support Orion.
“Artemis I is the first in a series of missions to send humans to the moon and beyond,” said Ron Nowlin, EaglePicher’s senior vice president of aerospace, in a statement. “EaglePicher provided the battery for the first U.S. satellite, Explorer I, batteries that safely returned Apollo 13 home, and batteries for hundreds of satellites. The Artemis mission will ensure that we continue to support key NASA missions well into the future.”
Wednesday's launch follows nearly three months of vexing fuel leaks that kept the rocket bouncing between its hangar and the pad. Forced back indoors by Hurricane Ian at the end of September, the rocket stood its ground outside as Nicole swept through last week with gusts of more than 80 mph. Although the wind caused some damage, managers gave the green light for the launch.
An estimated 15,000 people jammed the launch site, with thousands more lining the beaches and roads outside the gates, to witness NASA’s long-awaited sequel to Project Apollo, when 12 astronauts walked on the moon from 1969 and 1972. Crowds also gathered outside NASA centers in Houston and Huntsville, Alabama, to watch the spectacle on giant screens.
The rocket rode a huge trail of flames toward space, with a half-moon glowing brightly and buildings shaking.
The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The space agency is aiming to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.
“For the Artemis generation, this is for you,” launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson called out, referring to all those born after Apollo. She later told her team: “You have earned your place in history.”
