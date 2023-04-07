Heartland Forward and Builders + Backers are now accepting applications from Eastern Shawnee tribal members for the Idea Accelerator program, which provides access to training, resources and up to $5,000 to help them turn ideas into potential businesses or ventures.
Tribal members in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are encouraged to apply.
Applicants are not required to submit a business plan or have a pitch deck for their idea.
This will be the second Eastern Shawnee cohort in the Idea Accelerator program, with five Oklahoma-based tribal members participating in 2022.
“Problem-solving with an entrepreneurial mindset is key to rebuilding our post-COVID local economies, and the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator has already proven to be a successful, meaningful way to accelerate the entrepreneurial thinking needed to help our communities thrive,” said Ross DeVol, president and CEO of Heartland Forward, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be expanding this program for Eastern Shawnee tribal members across four states as part of our commitment to support 1,000 Builders (program participants) across the heartland by 2023.”
Those interested can apply at buildersandbackers.com/idea-accelerator-heartland.
Webinars will be held for interested applicants to learn more about the program on April 18 and May 3.
The application deadline is May 22. Residents with the most promising and innovative ideas will be selected to participate in a two-month virtual program starting on June 8.
“We hear from hundreds of Builders who have already been through the Idea Accelerator that they needed a low-barrier way to take their idea and test it out. Many had been sitting on their idea for a long time, not quite sure what to do next or unable to take the big leaps required for many entrepreneurial programs,” said Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers, in a statement. “Our fast, virtual, yet highly hands-on approach is exactly what they needed. We’re excited to partner with Heartland Forward to help more members of the Eastern Shawnee tribe that we know are waiting for this opportunity.”
Heartland Forward is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that aims to improve economic performance in the center of the U.S., while Builders + Backers invests in entrepreneurs.
The Idea Accelerator program was first piloted in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Oxford, Mississippi, in 2021. Since then, the program has had more than 400 participants across 15 cities.
