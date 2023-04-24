If you missed it People who missed the open house on Monday could hear a similar presentation Tuesday for the Carthage City Council. Some of the same EPA officials will address the council directly about the plans to expand the Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt Superfund site to focus on all of Jasper County for mining-era contamination. They will address the council at its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carthage City Hall, 326 Grant St.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Area lead and zinc mining in the past century in Missouri was concentrated around Joplin, Webb City, Duenweg and Oronogo, but it also took place here and there across Jasper County.
That means contamination from the latter mining could be spread countywide as well, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to clean it up.
Officials with the EPA detailed those plans for residents of Carthage and others from the county at an open house held Monday night at Carthage’s Memorial Hall.
About 50 area residents came to hear from about 10 EPA officials as well as officials from the Jasper County Health Department and other agencies about the risks of mining waste and plans to clean up the damage done by the mining.
Officials set up tables around the perimeter of Memorial Hall’s main auditorium covered with pamphlets and information about mining and the cleanup efforts in western Jasper County.
The Jasper County Health Department offered blood-lead screening free to children and women who were pregnant or might be thinking of getting pregnant, and for a small fee to anyone else.
The EPA officials noted why they plan to expand the existing Oronogo-Duenweg Mining Belt Superfund site to include all of Jasper County.
The current boundary of the site includes Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, Duenweg, Carl Junction and the rural area of southwest Jasper County.
“We would really like to work with the community ... about the recent sampling we’ve done in partnership with federal, state and local health departments that identified lead, zinc and cadmium in certain soil areas and in private drinking water wells,” said Liz Blackburn, remedial project manager for the Oronogo-Duenweg site. “So the purpose today is to talk with the community about what we’ve accomplished in western Jasper County where we’ve completed a lot of cleanups and have seen a decline in elevated blood-lead levels, and then what we hope to do in eastern and central Jasper County to address some of those risks as well.”
Some of the residents who attended said they couldn’t wait for the EPA to get in and start cleaning up the yards in their neighborhoods.
Margaret Williams and her mother, Lola Bové, live on Poplar Street in Carthage, and they are concerned about health issues that could be related in some way to past mining activity.
Bové said she’s in favor of the EPA moving as fast as possible to clean up the yards around where they live.
“My daughter has already signed up to have her yard tested,” Bové said. “We knew there had been mines in Carthage, so we’re in favor of the cleanup.”
Dennis and Ginnie Sawyer drove from Carl Junction to see what the EPA was planning for Jasper County.
“Dennis is from this area, but I am not, and when we moved here, this wasn’t even on my radar,” Ginnie Sawyer said. “Radon gas was a problem I was familiar with. We had our property tested for that, and it’s not a problem, but I wasn’t aware of or really thinking about lead and zinc pollution. I can’t really say what any future moves or decisions are for my family without the information and facts. I want to find out what these impacts are of lead and zinc. I want to know what their concepts are of this cleanup process, how it will affect the area.”
Carthage City Council member Brandi Ensor was one of a number of city officials from Carthage and other communities at the meeting.
“I came to become informed, so whenever they approach council tomorrow, I have a base knowledge and can better understand what they’re coming to talk to us about,” Ensor said. “They’ve got some maps and brochures that explain the lead in the soil and drinking water. I read about the blood samples they’re taking, and I’m thinking about that and then I will definitely pursue having my yard tested because it sounds like an easy, not very invasive process.
“The first step for that is filling out the form and getting on the list and then they’ll send some out to do the tests. They explained to me that if the yard needs remediated, if it has a level of lead higher than what’s allowable, then they will take care of that free of charge. It’s good to see federal tax dollars being used in such a way that it could help Jasper County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.