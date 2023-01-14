CARTHAGE, Mo. — The new Ruth I. Kolpin Family Donor Advised Fund will give out its first grants in the Carthage Community Foundation’s 2023 spring round of awards after 22 years as the independent Ruth I. Kolpin Foundation.
Ron Petersen Sr., one of Kolpin’s two sons, said family and the Kolpin Foundation’s board of trustees made the decision last year to move the foundation’s assets into a donor-advised trust with the Carthage Community Foundation, which is affiliated with the regional Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Petersen said the move allows the family and the fund to continue doing good work for Carthage while turning the day to day management and investment of the trust’s money over to the CFO.
“We felt that was a good move because it kind of chimed with what we wanted to do with our money, education, health care, that kind of thing,” Petersen said. “It’s a lot less work and we can do a lot more good. They can invest it and the family will continue, for generations to come, to be involved as advisers.”
The move adds the Kolpin Fund to the Carthage Community Foundation’s portfolio of grant-making funds. The CFO will manage investing the money with the help of an investment advisory board.
Petersen said his mother’s foundation is an endowment, meaning the principal remains invested while the interest income from those investments becomes the source of money for grants and awards.
“It’s put together so they manage it, they invest it, they do a great job of investing,” Petersen said. “A number of families have decided to go with the Community Foundation. It’s been building for more than 20 years. We just really felt it would give the family a better opportunity to do good works.”
Petersen said Kolpin believed in teaching her family the value of helping people and going with the community foundation will give more of Kolpin’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others a chance to participate in the decisions about what happens to the fund’s proceeds.
“I’m excited because my mother wanted to see her grandchildren learn to be philanthropic,” Petersen said. “She wanted to teach them and this is a perfect opportunity to keep doing that with not so much paperwork and management and so on, so her idea was (doing) good,and that’s what we really want to follow. This will let other generations of the family in the future play a part in this.”
According to numbers provided by Petersen, the foundation has given a little more than $700,000 to programs and causes between 1999 and 2021.
Petersen said the Kolpin Foundation supported programs and initiatives such as scholarships, upgrades to Missouri Southern State College's television station and other projects. The television studios in MSSU's Webster Hall are named for Kolpin because of the donation that helped the television program upgrade to digital equipment and service.
Kolpin personally donated another $835,000 to a variety of construction and other projects, such as the new football stadium at Carthage High School where the press box bears the names of George and Ruth Kolpin, and the Carthage School District’s early childhood center, which also bears her name.
“She wanted to always help Carthage,” Petersen said.
The fund will get a boost in the near future by the sale of Koplin’s property on East Chestnut Street in Carthage in a auction later this month.
Petersen said the family is selling the 12-acre property, which includes the historic, 130-year-old Carter mansion, also known as the Radio House, Kolpin’s carriage House, and the old Frisco train depot.
Dr. John Carter, who built the original mansion on the property, was a leading citizen of Carthage and medical doctor for 50 years after the Civil War. He donated land to the city for Carthage Water and Electric’s power plant and water treatment plant, and Carter Park on River Street.
Petersen said the property will be sold in an online auction by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and the proceeds will be added to the Kolpin trust’s endowment.
Petersen estimated that the trust’s principal will stand at about $3 million once the property is sold.
