PITTSBURG, Kan. — A local partnership will soon bring a fast-charging electric vehicle station to downtown Pittsburg.
The project is being completed by local sustainability advocates, the Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation, the city of Pittsburg and Kelly Burgess, a Pittsburg State University graduate who works for CNH Industrial.
Burgess gifted the charging station for the project and arranged for its installation. He said he was inspired to do so because of his father, who drives an electric vehicle but must go to Joplin to access a DC fast charger.
DC fast chargers convert AC power to DC within the charging station and deliver DC power directly to the vehicle's battery, which is why they charge faster, according to ChargePoint, an EV charging network.
"Given that 40% of new vehicle purchases are projected to be electric by 2030, I felt a duty to look after my hometown," Burgess said in a statement.
Burgess said the 25-kilowatt DC fast charger can fit into the Colonial Fox’s existing electrical infrastructure and gives most EVs a charge in just two hours. The charging installation is supported by the SWTCH Energy network, where drivers can create an account and activate the station from their smartphone.
The city coordinated the installation with Evergy and provided new striping and bollards on the lot.
“Folks coming in from the bypass have a reason to stop and visit, and charge their vehicle while going to lunch or going shopping — bringing even more foot traffic to our downtown,” said Jim Triplett, a member of the city's Sustainability Advisory Committee, in a statement. “Having a quick charge unit here not only benefits visitors passing through Pittsburg, but it also gives people in the community a good picture of our intention to move toward sustainable energy consumption.”
The new charging station will go live during an informal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the lot adjacent to the Colonial Fox Theatre. The event is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.