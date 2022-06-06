The following federal contracts were among those announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to Joplin-area companies in April and May:
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $385,000 from the U.S. Navy in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for electrical control equipment.
• Celltron, in Galena, Kansas, received a federal contract award for $48,097 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, for wiring harnesses.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $85,750 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for electric wire, and power and distribution equipment.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $37,080 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for electric wire, and power and distribution equipment.
• Ducommun, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $54,360 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Richmond, Virginia, for aircraft components and accessories.
• Becky Bennett, Jasper, received a federal contract award for $11,500 from the U.S. Army in Kansas City, Missouri, for park attendant Stockton Lake project, Ruark Bluff West.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $392,700 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for electric wire, and power and distribution equipment.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $715,365 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for electric wire, and power and distribution equipment.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $141,288 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for electric wire, and power and distribution equipment.
• S&S Foods, Neosho, received a federal contract award for $59,091 from the U.S. Army, Jefferson City, Missouri, for catered meals for Camp Crowder.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a federal contract award for $49,595 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio, for nonrechargeable batteries.
