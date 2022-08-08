The following federal contracts were among those announced by as having been awarded to Joplin-area companies in June and July:
• Celltron, Galena, Kansas, received a contract for $250,000 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for cable assemblies.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a contract for $554,526 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for emergency power supplies.
• Ducommon, Joplin, received a contract for $44,550 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for electrical special purpose cable assemblies.
• Ducommon, Joplin, received a contract for $304,000 from the U.S. Navy, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for the repair and modification of equipment.
• Autotronics, Joplin, received a contract for $245,500 from the Defense Logistics Agency, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, for liquid gas propane.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a contract for $68,747 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for standardized electronic modules.
• EaglePicher Technologies, Joplin, received a contract for $797,875 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for analyzer-chargers.
• Southwest Metal Custom Fab, Pineville, received a contract for $55,002 from the U.S. Army, Marietta, Georgia, for recovery trailers.
