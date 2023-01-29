CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Federal Court of Appeals in St. Louis will decide whether a lawsuit filed by the city of Carthage against Union Pacific Railroad over maintenance of bridges and crossings goes forward or ends in a judgment for the railroad.
Carthage City Attorney Nate Dally said the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Jan. 10 over an appeal filed by the city of U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Gaddy’s ruling in May 2022 that the statute of limitations had run out on the city in its effort to prove that the railroad was responsible for maintaining four bridges in the city.
Dally said the judge’s ruling said the city was under a five-year statute of limitations and didn’t file in time to prove damages by the railroad.
“So essentially this contract that was entered in the late 1800s to give them the easement through the city, we couldn’t just now sue because they hadn't done what they were supposed to do because we didn’t notify them within the statute of limitations time that they were breaching the contract,” Dally said. “Our appeal is based solely on the idea that a continuing breach (of the contract) continues to occur every day they’re not maintaining the bridges, triggering a new statute of limitations of five years.”
Dally said the judge’s ruling didn’t answer questions about who owns the bridges and what should be done about them because he ruled all other motions in the lawsuit moot after deciding that the statute of limitations applies.
The city filed its lawsuit in 2019 asking a court to find that the railroad is responsible for maintenance of bridges on Oak Street, Sycamore Street, Walnut Street and High Street, and a number of railroad crossings, and that it had failed to do that maintenance. Court filings show that the lawsuit originally included several railroad crossings, but most of those have been repaired and were removed from the suit.
The bridges were built in the 1920s. The Sycamore Street bridge was closed permanently after a state inspection in 2013, and the Walnut Street bridge was similarly closed in 2019. The Oak Street bridge, a famous landmark on Route 66, is rated for vehicles weighing no more than 5 tons. The bridge's walkway for pedestrians on the north side was closed several years because of cracks in the walkway supports that did not affect the structure of the bridge itself.
In 2006, the city received a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation to make repairs to the Oak Street bridge. Then in 2008, the county offered to use state bridge money it receives to help with renovations to the bridge, but the railroad demanded that if any work be done to it, that the bridge be made significantly taller and longer to give it more space for the tracks below.
Discussions have continued for more than a decade, and in the process of gathering information about the bridges, city officials discovered city ordinances and codes dating to 1881 granting what was then called Missouri Pacific Railway Co. In 1997, Union Pacific acquired Missouri Pacific.
Court records show that in November 2021 both the city and the railroad filed motions for summary judgments against the other. The city claimed the railroad had a “unqualified obligation under their ordinances” to maintain and fix the crossings and bridges at the railroad’s expense. The railroad claimed that the city’s claims are preempted by federal law and that the city’s ordinances are not an enforceable contract because they’re no longer valid and is not signed by Union Pacific or its predecessor railroad.
The railroad also said the city’s claims are not valid because of a five-year statute of limitations, but the city’s attorney said the damages caused by the railroad’s failure to maintain the bridges constituted a “continuing wrong” meaning each day the railroad fails to maintain or fix the problem creates a new limit.
In May 2022, a federal judge issued a ruling denying the railroads claims that federal law trumped the city’s ordinances. The ruling also found that the railroad did accept a contract with the city in the 1880s to maintain the railroad, but it found that a five-year statute of limitations applied and denied the city’s claims of a “continuing wrong.”
“When viewing the facts in the light most favorable to the city as the court must do, UPRC’s alleged inactions may have caused damage, but that damage is only becoming more serious over time,” the ruling says. “This does not extend the city’s time to bring suit. Put a different way, UPRC’s breach of contract does not cause ‘new and distinct’ damages each day and therefore, the continuing wrong doctrine does not apply.”
The judge decided the statute of limitations started Feb. 15, 2013, when Carthage’s mayor sent a letter to the railroad “demanding that UPRC address the bridges’ conditions.”
“As of February 15, 2013, the City believed UPRC had breached its ordinances — and thus, breached the contracts upon which it brings suit,” the judge wrote. “The City was also aware that damage had occurred. When a party becomes aware of a condition or the fact of damages appears, Missouri courts have held the continuing wrong doctrine does not apply.”
The court said the city filed its complaint Jan. 2, 2019, which was after the five years was up and granted the railroad’s motion for a summary judgment denying the city’s breach of contract claim.
Dally said it could be weeks or up to four months before the court rules on the appeal.
