The Downtown Joplin Alliance will hold its next First Friday WineShare from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Coley's Cookie Co., 901 S. Main St.

The event will feature networking, a pretzel bar, a cookie decorating station, information on upcoming classes and trivia nights, and samples of coffee from the Clay Cup. Attendees are encouraged to bring a bottle of wine or a favorite craft beer to share. Light snacks will be served.

Admission is free and open to the public for anyone 21 and older.

