Background

In April 2016, Jasper County voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax to fund construction of a new Juvenile Detention Center in Joplin and add geo-thermal heating and air conditioning and make exterior repairs and improvements to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage.

That tax was set to expire in 2023 and raised about $4 million a year. Those two original projects costs about $15 million.

In April 2019, voters approved extending the sales tax until 2035 to generate about $50 million to fund expanding the Jasper County Detention Center, renovations to the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage and a new courts building in Joplin.