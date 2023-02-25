Demolition crews have begun tearing down the former Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin, making way for more parking and better access to its replacement just a few yards away.
A skid-steer is working inside to take down walls and larger cranes and equipment are in use in the parking lot to clear the debris from the 47-year-old, three-story building.
Darieus Adams, Jasper County Eastern District commissioner, said Dehn Demolition, of Kansas City, will likely take about a month to remove the building, leaving space for more parking for the new courts building, which was completed in January.
“This is the last part of the project to go ahead and raze the old courts building,” Adams said. “Certainly we’re looking forward to that, and we can bring all this to conclusion and we can get the parking lot paved, and I think we’ll be done.”
It's the final phase of a $35 million project to build the new Jasper County Courts Building that started two years ago.
Adams said the final costs are not in yet, but so far they've stuck close to that $35 million budget and they don’t expect any surprises in the financial side of the construction.
“We owe it all to the citizens of Jasper County because they allowed us to do that by voting on the sales tax and putting their trust in us,” Adams said. “It means a lot that they were able to do that and I hope that they all can see we were good stewards of their money and we’ve got beautiful courthouses and a remodeled jail. The future looks great.”
The new courts building was the last project in the more than $50 million in work voters authorized for Jasper County facilities. In addition to the $35 million courts building in Joplin, a $4.5 million renovation of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage and a $12.5 million expansion of the Jasper County Jail in Carthage were accomplished.
Longtime attorney and former prosecutor and public defender William Fleishaker said the new courts building is a tremendous improvement over what the county had.
Fleischaker said he recalls moving into the courts building that’s being torn down right after it was finished in 1975.
He said he remembered that court was held in a former grocery store building near Sixth Street and Pearl Avenue for years, but that building burned in the early 1970s, leaving the county needing a new building.
"The building was not structurally sound and needed to come down,” Fleischaker said. “It had settled and they were large cracks. It was cheaply built to begin with because the county did not want to spend any more money than the insurance proceeds received on the building that burned.
“As far as security is concerned, the new courthouse is head-and-shoulders above the old courthouse, and for that matter above most of the courthouses in the area. All of the prisoners are brought in through a sally port in the basement. There is a central core of the building, which is secure, where inmates are brought up for court. There is no mingling of witnesses or jurors and defendants. Likewise the area for the court personnel, including the judges, is a secure area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.