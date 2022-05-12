Steve Stockam, who recently retired as manager of the Joplin Regional Airport, has been hired as an aviation technical adviser for Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm.
In his new role, Stockam will provide his expertise to airport operators, tenants and users who are working to develop best-in-class facilities, according to a release from Olsson.
Stockam has more than 30 years of experience in the daily operation of commercial airports. Since 1991, he served as airport manager for Joplin, where he worked directly with airlines, tenants, regulatory agencies and city departments. He also served as chairperson of the State Aviation Advisory Committee in Missouri and as a national policy board member of the United States Contract Tower Association and executive board member of the Missouri State Aviation Council.
“Steve has extensive knowledge of how airports should operate and what services are vital for flight providers, travelers and for those who support both groups,” said Brian Coomes, aviation technical engineering leader for Olsson, in a statement. “Olsson’s aviation clients will benefit from Steve’s industry experience as he helps identify solutions to all the challenges of overseeing and growing a successful airport.”
Stockam will be based in Olsson’s Joplin office but will work with clients throughout the firm’s geographic footprint.
