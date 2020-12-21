Foxberry Terrace adding memory care unit at Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A 16-unit memory care residence is being built on the senior living campus at Foxberry Terrace in Webb City to provide additional care for individuals with memory impairment.
Foxberry Terrace, an Americare Senior Living community at 4316 N. St. Louis Ave. in Webb City, held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the new memory care unit called the Arbors. The campus features assisted living and independent living cottages.
Memory care units are tailored for residents with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia who are high functioning but may experience cognitive issues that require a secure environment, said Stephanie Miller, executive director at Foxberry Terrace.
“We feel that it’s a need in this part of the community,” she said. “There isn’t a lot of memory care units, and this will add another option for the Webb City (and) Carl Junction communities but also residents up north.”
The Arbors will be fully furnished, and a majority of resident studios will be private with full-service baths. The all-inclusive units will have 24-hour assistance, medication administration, licensed nursing services, plus health and wellness programs. The one-level building will be handicapped-accessible and will include meals in the rate.
“We will provide assistance with medications, meals, laundry, housekeeping and activities of daily living,” Miller said. “I think a lot of people have been home during the pandemic, and their health needs are changing. Family members are starting to see this.”
Construction started last month, but Miller said the company waited until Monday to make the Arbors announcement. The goal is to have the project completed in fall 2021.
“We want to provide a safe and secure environment for our residents and a little bit of peace of mind for the family members,” Miller said. “What we’ve seen over the years is people have come to inquire that the husband or the wife may be independent, but they needed neighboring care and couldn’t live here because it was too much care, and we couldn’t safely meet their needs in assisted living.”
Foxberry Terrace was originally constructed by Americare in 2007 as an assisted living center, and the independent living cottages were added in 2015. Miller said the memory care component will provide residents with a continuum of care by combining independent living, assisted living and specialized memory care services on one campus.
The expanded campus will include construction of additional independent living cottages.
