Frank Fletcher Toyota was recently presented with the prestigious Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America Inc.
Each year, TMNA presents the award to Toyota dealerships that exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards for customer satisfaction.
The President’s Board of Governors Award pays homage to Toyota dealerships throughout the U.S. that achieve high standards of performance in all facets of the automotive dealer profession, including vehicle and parts sales, service and customer satisfaction.
Frank Fletcher Toyota is located at 2209 S. Range Line Road in Joplin. It is open for service and sales appointments from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.