Freeman announces investment in catheterization lab

Freeman Health System said this week that it has completed major renovations to one of four catheterization labs at the Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute.
According to Freeman, the room was redesigned for better workflow, making it more efficient.
A new generation of catheterization lab machine — a General Electric Innova — is also now being used. The new equipment cost more than $1 million.
“Freeman Health System’s investment in this new cardiac catheterization lab reflects our commitment to high-quality care, excellent clinical outcomes and an exceptional patient experience,” Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, said in a statement.
Baker also said that heart and vascular conditions are among the most widespread health conditions in the Four-State Area, and "physicians working in our new cath lab will save many lives through rapid and sophisticated cardiac intervention.”
Crews began work on cath lab improvements in May. Ductwork and the ceiling were redesigned to accommodate equipment that includes a ceiling-hung, zero-gravity lead shield with an articulating arm. This equipment offers protection for surgeons who once had to wear heavy lead aprons to shield them from radiation.
Medical gas connections and anesthesia tubing now run through the ceiling rather than from the wall, allowing anesthetists to connect patients without impeding the doctors or nurses working around the patient.
The heating and air conditioning system and the lighting also were upgraded.
According to Freeman, the ability to sterilize and sanitize the lab was a priority. The flooring is engineered for clinical settings without cracks or crevices, enabling complete sanitization. New cabinetry for equipment is mounted off the floor for better cleaning as well.
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday.
Tyson Foods donates to Ozarks Food Harvest
McDonald’s and Tyson Foods donated 67,000 pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest on Tuesday. The donated chicken and vegetables will go to families in Southwest Missouri.
The Springfield-based food bank distributes 22 million meals annually to 270 food pantries and meal programs in the region.
Tyson donated 40,000 pounds of chicken, and McDonald's donated 21,000 pounds of chicken and 6,000 pounds of a vegetable blend. Both companies have supported the food bank since 2008.
Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for Southwest Missouri, serving 270 organizations across 28 counties, including Jasper and Newton.
