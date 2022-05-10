JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Missouri Agriculture Energy Saving Team — a Revolutionary Opportunity grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Energy.
The MAESTRO grant was created to help small farming operations across Missouri reduce energy use. Funding will be used to assist K-12 school districts with agriculture programs. The department will grant awards up to a maximum of $10,000 per approved school.
Allowable expenses include but are not limited to equipment, supplies and materials needed to increase energy efficiency in school agriculture shops, greenhouses or other agriculture facilities; training and educational workshops; contracting an organization to educate, train and assist students in conducting energy audits; materials needed to conduct energy audit; insulation, including labor needed to install insulation, in agriculture facilities; rehabilitating an aging greenhouse to be more energy efficient; heating, ventilation and air conditioning updates to agriculture facilities; or upgrading lighting in agriculture facilities to be more energy efficient.
Costs such as current agriculture facility expansion, new construction, staff or faculty wage supplementation, and student payment are not allowed.
Proposals for the grant funding must be submitted by Sept. 1. The application form and additional details are available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
