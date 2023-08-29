General Mills announced today that it will expand in Joplin, investing $48 million and creating 47 new jobs at its frozen dough plant location, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The company’s expansion will increase its manufacturing and packaging capacity to meet increased demand and product innovation from foodservice customers, officials said. Construction is underway and is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.
The expansion will include the use of new technology, such as semiautomated processing and packaging, to improve production and operational efficiencies, officials said. Upon completion, the Joplin location will have the capability to produce more than 1 billion pounds of frozen dough products each year.
“At General Mills, we’re accelerating our business and investing to support continued growth in frozen dough,” said Tim Johnson, plant manager at the General Mills Joplin plant, in a statement. “Southwest Missouri and the Joplin community continue to partner with employers on mutually beneficial programs to drive growth in the region. This investment is an acknowledgment of the strong work ethic within the Joplin community and we’re excited to expand our General Mills team.”
Hiring efforts are currently underway, with onsite interviews held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the plant located on Stephens Boulevard in Joplin. For more information, visit careers.generalmills.com.
“General Mills has been a leading employer in Joplin, offering quality jobs and community support for more than two decades,” Mayor Doug Lawson said in a statement. “We value their confidence in the city of Joplin and Southwest Missouri with this upcoming expansion and appreciate all our partners’ work on this development.”
