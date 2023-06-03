GIRARD, Kan. — Providing quality animal health care is more calling than career for most rural veterinarians.
Girard Animal Hospital’s Dr. Laura Morland’s nearly 50-year career in Southeast Kansas is a picture of the dedication required to serve animals large and small, despite the obstacles.
Morland’s passion for pets started young, and by middle school she solidified her desire to spend her life providing quality animal health care. However, Morland was a woman on the fringe of a burgeoning gender equality era, one that had not quite taken off in the veterinary field.
“My dad tried his darnedest to talk me into the medical field even though there were not many women doctors, not like there are today,” Morland said. “But there were virtually no women veterinarians.”
Morland’s father was in the military, and she began her college career at the University of Nebraska to stay close to her family, then stationed in Omaha. When they moved to a new base after her first year, she decided to transfer to Kansas State University, a move that would launch both her career and her personal life.
‘I love every bit of it’
“My mother told me if I went to Kansas, I would meet a Kansas boy and get stuck there forever,” Morland said. “Little did she know that I would love every bit of it.”
The transition from Nebraska to Kansas was serendipitous in that it coincided with a new dean at the veterinary college, Dr. C.E. Cornelius, who served from 1966 to 1971.
“Dr. Cornelius was the dean out in California at Vanguard, and they were letting in women,” Morland said. “He came to be dean at K-State, and he said, ‘You guys are going to let women in.’ So there were five girls in my class. Several of them had applied a couple of times before.”
With an opportunity to study equally with her peers, Morland met and married her husband, Bill, and graduated as a fully fledged veterinarian in 1971. For the first few years after graduation, the couple practiced in Spring Hill with Bill’s uncle before they heard about a clinic for sale in Girard.
Eager to be out on their own, they made the move, bought Girard Animal Hospital and practiced out of a portable building until they built their current clinic in 1978. Morland specializes in small animals while her husband focuses on large animals.
The new clinic gave Morland the opportunity to specialize and grow her practice.
“I just always wanted to work with animals, and what’s funny is I didn’t think I wanted to work with people and listen to their complaints,” Morland said. “But the human-animal bond is the most precious piece of veterinary medicine.”
A passion for people is what has grown the Girard Animal Hospital over the past 50 years. Pet breeders, low-income pet owners and choosy small-animal specialists are all willing to come to Morland from as far away as 100 miles.
“We just have a philosophy of being very nice,” Morland said, “nice to people and try hard to accommodate them, and we don’t charge as much as some.”
It’s a simple philosophy, but one that makes the Morlands stand out. She practices her low-cost strategy in her own clinic Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and for local nonprofit Pawprints on the Heartland on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The low-cost spay and neuter initiative offers a mobile clinic and in-office visits in Pittsburg. Morland has been offering her services to the organization for more than 22 years.
Rural vets needed
Morland said the most incredible thing to her, looking back on almost 50 years in the industry, is the advent of new and innovative veterinary treatments.
“We started before ivermectin was even available,” Morland said. “The advent of new miraculous medicines is incredible. We have a new monoclonal antibody coming out that treats parvo and can be given to 6-week-old puppies that have been exposed.”
Although veterinary medicine has made improvements in treatments and women now make up the majority of vet school graduates, Morland said there is still a dire need for rural veterinarians.
“There’s a real shortage, especially for large animal (specialties),” she said. “My husband is 78 and is still having to do all the large animals, and that’s so tough.”
Morland said student debt and lower wages in rural communities can be barriers for new veterinarians, but that doesn’t erase the need for their services.
“A lot of the veterinarians coming out of school, mostly because they have such terrible school debt, are expecting better salaries than we used to get,” Morland said. “I can remember working for $1,200 a month between the two of us at one point. But there’s definitely a need, you just need to pursue it.”
When asked if she had any plans to retire, Morland laughed.
“I think our kids definitely would like to see us take a step back,” Morland said. “But my retirement plan is to be here, practicing, until the good Lord calls me home.”
