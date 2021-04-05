Jerry Willis, a page designer at The Joplin Globe, has been named Designer of the Year in the 2020 Best of CNHI editorial contest.
The contest is hosted annually by CNHI, the Globe's parent company. The Globe competes in a division with 18 other CNHI papers from states including Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma and Georgia.
Of Willis' work, judges said: "Outstanding high-impact feature packages. The infographic elements and effective use of typography make the content pop and draw readers into the story. Overall, Willis’ design skills work daily to produce an easy-to-navigate newspaper. His reader-friendly layouts are highlighted throughout the paper."
In addition, the Globe also was named a finalist in its division in the categories of:
• Best Breaking News Coverage, for a story and photos about the late-night fire on Dec. 7 at the historic Olivia Apartments in Joplin.
• Best Digital Innovation of the Year, for drone video and a photo slideshow of the Olivia fire as well as for CandidateCasts, a series of podcasts with the 11 candidates for Joplin City Council in 2020.
