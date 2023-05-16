AVILLA, Mo. — When Mary Thorn’s three children decided to raise dairy goats to show for 4-H, they ran into an unexpected problem.
The goats had to be milked, but what do you do when the goats are making milk faster than you can use it?
Thorn and her children — Marisa was 14 at the time, Laura was 13 and Jake was 10 — found a solution for their problem. They started making goat’s milk soap, and since then they’ve created a large line of soaps, bath bombs, bath salts, lotions and even a laundry-stain-removal stick with different aromas, colors and textures.
They created a business called Goats Galore and Soaps & More, with Mary Thorn going to events and farmers markets at Sarcoxie and Carthage to sell the products.
The children, who are 5 years older now, "still make the soap, but they’re not doing all the marketing anymore,” Thorn said recently at the Carthage market in Central Park. “We’ve grown and we make a lot of different varieties of soap; all of the soap contains goat's milk from the goats on our farm."
A necessary plan
Thorn said the idea of making goat's milk soap was borne from necessity.
“We got the idea because we had a refrigerator full of goat milk from the kids all milking goats and also the feed bills,” she said. “So we tried to make them come up with something that would help with that. We’re milking fewer goats now, but we have plenty to make the soap, and the kids still enjoy making the soap."
Thorn said her family first started with plain, unscented soaps.
“Then we kept reading and researching and adding different things, like adding activated charcoal — some people like that for their skin," she said. "Bentonite clay has been popular. One of the new ones we’re trying has pine tar in it. The scent is not as strong as I thought it would be, but it's the first time for trying this.”
Thorn said everyone in the family puts their own special touches in the soaps they sell.
“Our new scent is the 'spice of life,'" she said. "This one has had universal appeal. Also the 'mountain mist'; it has a more outdoorsy smell. Marissa made sure we had something for our pumpkin lovers, and Laura, she loves our lavender blends.”
Thorn said making goat's milk soap is similar to the old method of making lye soap, with goat's milk taking the place of water.
“I like the way it feels on my skin when I use the product, and it’s just more natural," she said of her family's products. "I personally see benefits in using fewer of the more chemical-related products. I know we can’t take all the chemicals out of our lives, and soap is made of chemicals and formulas also, but for those of us it works well for, it’s worth the effort to get a handmade local product.”
Opportunities to sell
Thorn said her day job limits how much time she can get out and sell their soaps.
But she’s planning on being at the Carthage Farmers Market at least one Wednesday and one Saturday a month. She also sells occasionally at the Sarcoxie Farmers Market, and the family makes it to Jasper three times a year. During the holiday season, the family will sell in Joplin as well.
Thorn said the 4-H program opened a huge learning opportunity for her children.
“I have very hardworking young people,” she said. “They’ve been involved in 4-H since they were old enough to join. Between that and the business, they’ve learned persistence and the determination. Those goats don’t stop making milk because it rains or hails or it snows. They don’t stop making milk because you’re ill.
“If you’re looking for a way for your children to explore different interests and have the potential to look at small businesses or raising animals or even just crafts or sewing, you can get them into 4-H.”
