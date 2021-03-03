The newly rebranded American Freight store, 1400 E. 32nd St. in Joplin, will celebrate a grand reopening the weekend of March 12.
The store, formerly the FFO Home store, was recently acquired by American Freight. The 25,000-square-foot store will carry living room furniture, including sofas, love seats, sectionals and recliners; bedroom furniture, including adult and children's sets, dressers, mirrors and drawers; kitchen and dining room furniture; mattresses; frames and bed accessories; rugs and accents, including lamps, desks and TV stands; refrigerators and freezers; washers and dryers; cooking appliances; and dishwashers.
“American Freight is the one-stop shop for home needs and provides access to a wide assortment of quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at everyday low prices,” President and CEO Will Powell said in a statement. “American Freight gives customers who used to shop at FFO Home an enhanced customer experience, with additional products and payment options.”
American Freight offers same-day delivery on all in-stock items, flexible payment options and a free layaway program. Shoppers who visit the FFO Home store online will automatically be redirected to AmericanFreight.com.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
American Freight also follows all health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, extra cleaning precautions and mask requirements for all employees and customers.
American Freight Furniture and Mattress launched in 1994. In 2020, it combined with Sears Outlet and FFO Home to create American Freight, which is now located in more than 350 locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico.
