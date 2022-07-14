The Jean, Mildred and Jack Lemons Charitable Trust has awarded a $15,000 grant to Bright Futures Joplin for its snack pack program, which provides food on the weekends during the academic year to about 400 food-insecure elementary and middle school students in the Joplin School District.
The snack packs, which are entirely funded by donations, partnerships, food drives and grants, include a rotating menu of whole-grain breakfast items, shelf-stable snacks and easy-to-prepare meals. Students who qualify will start receiving snack packs in mid- to late September, said Amanda Stone, Bright Futures Joplin coordinator.
“We are honored to have received this gift to help feed Joplin students,” she said in a statement. “Receiving the Lemons Family Charitable Trust grant means we know we can get the program off to a good start in the fall, when so many children will struggle with weekend hunger.”
The Lemons Family Charitable Trust is a private foundation based in Missouri. Its primary gifts are typically designated for organizations with an emphasis in medicine and education.
