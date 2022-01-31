Agencies working in Barry and Lawrence counties and other counties across south-central Missouri have received a total of $275,000 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks' Let's Get to Work Fund to help reduce transportation-related barriers to employment.
Area agencies receiving grants, announced Monday by the foundation, include:
• Coalition of Charities, $30,000 to help individuals in Barry, Lawrence and Stone counties.
• Community Partnership of the Ozarks, $30,000 to help individuals, including employees of nonprofit agencies, in Barry, Lawrence and 12 other counties.
• Drew Lewis Foundation, $30,000 to help individuals and RISE (Reaching Independence through Support and Education) program participants in Barry, Lawrence, Newton, Vernon and four other counties.
• Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation, $30,000 to help individuals in Barry, Lawrence and seven other counties.
• Springfield Business Development Corporation, $60,000 to help current employees or job seekers of businesses located in the United Way of the Ozarks' service area, including Barry and Lawrence counties.
Individuals seeking assistance should work directly with these agencies to help with transportation-related needs. Funds can be used for needs such as car repairs, new tires, gasoline cards, licensing fees or taxes, transportation services such as bus passes, ride-sharing services, taxis, purchase or repair of bicycles, or vehicle purchase down payments.
The Let's Get to Work Fund, announced late last year, opened with a $375,000 commitment from the Springfield-based Community Foundation of the Ozarks, donors David and Stacey O'Reilly, and the O'Reilly Charity Golf Classic Fund.
To apply for a grant from the Let’s Get to Work Fund, agencies must be within the 14-county area of Southwest Missouri where the service areas of the foundation and United Way of the Ozarks overlap: Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Laclede, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties. Grant applications will be reviewed and approved on an ongoing basis until funds are depleted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.